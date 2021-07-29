On June 18, 2021, Associated Press photojournalist Dieu-Nalio Chery left Haiti after gang members threatened his life because he was covering gang activity in Port-au-Prince. Fearing for his life, and thanks to various photojournalism agencies, Chery relocated to New York City, where he will temporarily work as a researcher and photojournalism professor at CUNY university in New York City.
In this interview, Chery shares the circumstances that provoked his exit from Haiti.
See full interview here