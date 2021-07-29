From a team of Colombian security personnel to high-ranking Haitian law enforcement officers, Haitian authorities said they have made more than two dozen arrests in the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.
Sam Bojarski
Sam is a reporter for The Haitian Times and a 2020 Report for America fellow. He has covered Haiti and its diaspora since 2018. His work has also appeared in USA Today, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and Haiti Liberte. Sam can be reached at sam@haitiantimes.com or on Twitter @sambojarski.