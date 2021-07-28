Herman Dominique Nau, a co-founder and drummer in the legendary Haitian band Tabou Combo died July 25, after spending several weeks in a coma. He was 73.

Born on Jan. 6, 1948, in the southern Haiti town of Cayes, Nau founded the group that would later become Tabou Comob in 1968 with another musician, Albert Chancy Jr.

A tribute in his memory is planned for Wednesday, Aug. 4, at Plattsdeutch Catering in Franklin Square, New York. Friends and loved ones will gather from 7-11 p.m. to share memories, anecdotes and music to remember the talented musician.

Members of the public who wish to participate must reserve seats by calling 347-432-7359.