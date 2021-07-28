herman nau
Family and loved ones will remember Herman Nau at a gathering Aug. 4.

Herman Dominique Nau, a co-founder and drummer in the legendary Haitian band Tabou Combo died July 25, after spending several weeks in a coma. He was 73. 

Born on Jan. 6, 1948, in the southern Haiti town of Cayes, Nau founded the group that would later become Tabou Comob in 1968 with another musician, Albert Chancy Jr.

A tribute in his memory is planned for Wednesday, Aug. 4, at Plattsdeutch Catering in Franklin Square, New York. Friends and loved ones will gather from 7-11 p.m. to share memories, anecdotes and music to remember the talented musician. 

Members of the public who wish to participate must reserve seats by calling 347-432-7359.

Sam is a reporter for The Haitian Times and a 2020 Report for America fellow. He has covered Haiti and its diaspora since 2018. His work has also appeared in USA Today, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and Haiti Liberte. Sam can be reached at sam@haitiantimes.com or on Twitter @sambojarski.

