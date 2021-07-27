By George Flood for The standard Evening / The original text appears here

The summer window is starting to hot up as clubs step up their efforts to sign and sell players.

The biggest splash of the window so far has seen Manchester United finally land long-time target Jadon Sancho in a deal worth £73million. The transfer has now been officially completed, with the England winger signing a five-year deal at Old Trafford until 2026 with the option for a further 12 months.

United are also reported to have agreed a fee for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, while Rennes starlet Eduardo Camavinga is also a priority target. However, Paul Pogba is now expected to leave after rejecting a new contract, with PSG and Barcelona interested.

Chelsea also want to sign a superstar from Dortmund and are reportedly ready to bid £130m for Erling Haaland, looking to beat the fierce competition for a striker who is available for half that price next summer, but could turn to Robert Lewandowski as frustrations grow.

Arsenal have already completed the signings of Benfica left-back Nuno Tavares and Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga as well as agreeing a fee for Brighton’s Ben White, who will undergo a medical this week. There are also reports of interest in Italy star Manuel Locatelli and Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.

Tottenham’s transfer activity has stepped up a gear now Nuno Espirito Santo has been confirmed as their new manager. Danny Ings remains their priority signing with the club while their stance on Harry Kane may have relaxed, while reports in Italy say they are interested in a shock move to sign former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey from Juventus.

In defence, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jules Kounde are reported targets, with Lyon’s Houssem Aouar also of interest as Spurs close in on Cristian Romero after signing Pierluigi Gollini as well as sealing a swap deal involving Sevilla’s Bryan Gil and Erik Lamela.

Manchester City are once again ready to splash the cash as they target huge deals for both Kane and Jack Grealish, though managing to prise the pair away from Tottenham and Aston Villa will prove difficult. Villa are confident of Grealish agreeing a new contract, while Spurs may be open to selling their prized asset.

Liverpool have been linked with Saul Niguez, Youri Tielemans and Nicolo Barella as well as a potential deal for Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches as they look to replace Gini Wijnaldum, while big doubts have emerged over the future of captain Jordan Henderson. Continue reading