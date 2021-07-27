cassandra aimee johnson haitian lawyer
After winning her Democratic primary, Cassandra Aimee Johnson is well on her way to becoming a civil court judge in Queens. Campaign photo
Attorney Cassandra Aimée Johnson was in elementary school when the legal profession first entered her family. In 1991, her Haitian-immigrant mother Andrée Sylvestre-Johnson earned a law degree, later inspiring her daughter to enter the field. 
Sam is a reporter for The Haitian Times and a 2020 Report for America fellow. He has covered Haiti and its diaspora since 2018. His work has also appeared in USA Today, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and Haiti Liberte. Sam can be reached at sam@haitiantimes.com or on Twitter @sambojarski.