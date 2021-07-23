This is a developing story that will be updated regularly.

An hour before the commencement of a state funeral service for former President Jovenel Moise, more than 50 members of New York City’s Haitian community gathered in Queens for a memorial service organized by the New York Haitian Consulate.

Members of New York’s diaspora community gathered at Renaissance Event Hall in Long Island City, most of them wearing black. A portrait of Haiti’s slain president and a condolences book awaited the attendees as they descended the staircase to the banquet hall.

As 10 a.m. approached, attendees were treated to a saxophone rendition of “Amazing Grace” and Haiti’s national anthem.

“I am having bad emotions as a diplomat,” said Wisnique Panier, counselor for the Haitian Mission to the United Nations. “It is difficult for me to be in this situation. When I heard the president was assassinated, it became very hard for me and difficult to believe. I ask myself if he is really dead.”





Haitians in New York honored late President Moïse at a memorial service in Queens. Photos by Larisa Karr

Elected officials in attendance included Eudson Tyson-Francois, a village trustee of Spring Valley, New York, who shared his condolences in a speech. New York City District 36 Council Member Robert Cornegy was also present.

After reading a passage from the letters of St. Paul to the Thessalonians, Brooklyn-based priest Rev. Juan Luxama spoke to the crowd, imploring them to examine their hearts and consider what they are doing to work for a better Haiti.

“We can’t destroy our own,” Luxama said, stressing the need for unity. “At the end of the day we must love each other, respect one another.”

In South Florida, Haitians like Guibert St. Fort tuned into the state funeral – St. Fort himself was livestreaming the event at work. For him, the funeral drives home the shocking news of Moise’s death.

“To see the coffin, the ceremony, that’s the truth, the fact of what happened. I’m shocked,” said St. Fort, of Oakland Park, Florida.

Haitians call for justice during state funeral

Meanwhile, official funeral services in the northern coastal city of Cap-Haitien commenced at 10 a.m., capping off numerous commemoration events that began Tuesday in the lead up to the state funeral service.

The somber, open-air gathering was marked by expressions of anger and frustration from attendees and some outside the premises of the private location. Some shouted “touye Leon Charles,” Creole for “kill Leon Charles,” and rushed at the police chief as walked in for the funeral. At times throughout the morning, shouts of “bunch of criminals” or “hypocrite” in Creole also rang out.

“He’s the police chief, so he symbolizes the security of the country,” St. Fort said, as he watched from Florida. “People will ask for justice. If I was in the crowd I would be screaming his name as well.”

Shortly before noon Martine Moïse, the late president’s widow, took the podium in Cap-Haitien and criticized the systemic injustice that led to the July 7 assassination. The former first lady of Haiti was wounded in the attack and treated for her injuries in Miami.

“Our family is experiencing dark days,” said Martine Moïse.

“Jovenel has long been a victim, he knew all the vices of this rotting and unjust system that no one before him was willing to talk about,” she also said, as the crowd cheered.

To watch the funeral services live, go to https://haitiantimes.com.