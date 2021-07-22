By Annika Kim Constantino for CNBC / The original text appears here

Officials attend a ceremony in honor of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise at the National Pantheon Museum in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on July 20, 2021.Valerie Baeriswyl | AFP | Getty Images

The Biden administration on Thursday announced the appointment of a special envoy to help coordinate U.S. assistance and promote peace in Haiti following the assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise earlier this month.

Daniel Foote, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, was appointed to the role by the State Department.

“The Department congratulates Special Envoy Foote as he takes on his new role and thanks him for his continued service to his country,” the State Department said in a statement.

Foote will engage with Haitian and international partners to promote stability and peace in the Caribbean nation, and will support efforts to hold free and fair presidential and legislative elections, the State Department said in a statement. He will also work with partners to coordinate humanitarian, security and investigative assistance in Haiti.



Foote will work alongside the U.S. Ambassador to Haiti Michele Sison to coordinate U.S. diplomatic efforts, and the pair will work closely with the National Security Council to support Haiti following the assassination. Continue reading