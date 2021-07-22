While family, friends, state officials, leaders, journalists and others are expected to arrive in Haiti’s second-largest city to mourn the slain 58th president, diaspora leaders and Haitian consular officials in the U.S. have planned events to coincide with the funeral in Haiti.
Sam Bojarski
Sam is a reporter for The Haitian Times and a 2020 Report for America fellow. He has covered Haiti and its diaspora since 2018. His work has also appeared in USA Today, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and Haiti Liberte. Sam can be reached at sam@haitiantimes.com or on Twitter @sambojarski.