The Haitian government has declared July 22 and 23 as two days of mourning for people to pay tribute to president Jovenel Moïse, who was assassinated two weeks ago inside his residence at Pèlerin 5, Port-au-Prince.

Hours after the announcement by the prime minister’s office, First Lady Martine Moïse said in her own announcement that the president’s family does not intend to benefit from public funds for the president’s national funeral expenses. Her office did not provide further details.

Moïse was seriously wounded in the attack. She was treated in a Miami hospital and returned home over the weekend.

Moïse’s body has since been moved to the northern city of Cap-Haitien, where he will be laid to rest on July 23. Moïse was born in Trou-du-Nord, located in the northeast department. He later lived and worked in Port-de-Paix in the northwest department.