Marie Woodson’s cell and office phones have been ringing almost non-stop since July 7, the day President Jovenel Moise was assassinated at his private home in Port-au-Prince. The callers, Woodson said last week, have turned to her as a Florida House representative for updates on the murder investigation.
Sam Bojarski
Sam is a reporter for The Haitian Times and a 2020 Report for America fellow. He has covered Haiti and its diaspora since 2018. His work has also appeared in USA Today, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and Haiti Liberte. Sam can be reached at sam@haitiantimes.com or on Twitter @sambojarski.