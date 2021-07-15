worldwide capital haiti plot
A Google Street View image of the office complex at 3350 SW 148 Ave, in Miramar, Florida, that houses Worldwide Capital Lending Group.
A Miramar, Florida-based capital lender accused of financing the plot to assassinate President Jovenel Moïse says it provided funding to the doctor and security firm suspected in carrying out the fatal attack. In a statement provided to The Haitian Times, the company also denied any knowledge that these suspects were allegedly plotting to kill the president.
Sam is a reporter for The Haitian Times and a 2020 Report for America fellow. He has covered Haiti and its diaspora since 2018. His work has also appeared in USA Today, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and Haiti Liberte. Sam can be reached at sam@haitiantimes.com or on Twitter @sambojarski.