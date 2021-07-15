A Miramar, Florida-based capital lender accused of financing the plot to assassinate President Jovenel Moïse says it provided funding to the doctor and security firm suspected in carrying out the fatal attack. In a statement provided to The Haitian Times, the company also denied any knowledge that these suspects were allegedly plotting to kill the president.
