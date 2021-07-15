A Twitter post with a picture of First Lady Martine Moïse in a hospital bed appeared on her account Wednesday.

“Thank you to everyone who’s helping me pray to return to life,” Moïse said in the post. “Because when you’re hospitalized your life is God’s hands and doctors. Me, Martine Moïse, I still don’t believe that my husband left like this before my eyes without saying a last word to me, this pain will never pass.”

Moïse was scheduled for surgery on July 10 at Jackson Memorial Hospital, according to Le Nouvelliste. The photo is the first picture of Moïse that has gone public since she was shot at least three times on July 7 and President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in a brazen attack at their home.

Martine Moïse also supposedly tweeted a voice message last week that has been debunked by AyiboPost. Moïse’s family and the government confirmed that it’s her speaking but scores of Haitians and Haitian-Americans said it’s not her voice.

Haiti-based news outlet AyiboPost also posted on social media that they hired experts who said it’s not Moïse speaking. AyiboPost received threats after debunking Moïse’s voice memo and consequently shut down its offices.