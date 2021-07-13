Key points from a report by the judge of peace on the impact of gunfire on President Jovenel Moïse and his home. The Haitian Times has received photos of the body, but has made the decision not to publish the gruesome photos out of respect for the family and Haitian culture.

Here are the observations told to Judge of Peace Carl Henri Destin by an official at the scene, based on a July 7 report.

Other findings from the Report:

The house is riddled with 9mm and 5.56mm bullets.

In the room, even the ceiling was stained with a reddish liquid, a testament to the extreme violence of the attack.

The office and the presidential chamber were ransacked.

Two maids and a guard were interviewed. They were tied up during the operation.

Seven to 8 seals were on the doors of the bedrooms and the house but not outside the house.

Joverline, the couple’s daughter, was present during the assault. Her bedroom and that of her younger brother are in front of the parents’ bedroom. She hid in the toilet in the brother’s room. Then when she got out, she saw her injured mother and the ambulance leaving for the hospital.

The judge also said an image of Moïse wearing a white shirt and a face covering circulating is false. The judge had asked to leave all cellphones outside.