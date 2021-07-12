leon charles haiti
Haiti Police Chief Leon Charles addresses the press. (Via France24)
Suspected assassins arrested in the death of Haïti President Jovenel Moise have fingered Florida-based Christian Emmanuel Sanon, as an author of the July 7 murder plot.
To access this post, you must purchase Haitian Times' Subscription, Billed Yearly or Weekly Pass.

Sam is a reporter for The Haitian Times and a 2020 Report for America fellow. He has covered Haiti and its diaspora since 2018. His work has also appeared in USA Today, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and...