PORT-AU-PRINCE

The operation that led to Haitian President Jovenel Moïse’s middle-of-the-night assassination early Wednesday was in the planning for at least a month, and came together during meals around Port-au-Prince and at a home where most of the men accused of the slaying were staying, several people who interviewed some of the suspects told the Miami Herald.

“They probably were watching and waiting for the opportunity for them to do it,” said Investigative Judge Clément Noël, who was among the first to question the two Haitian-Americans among the 19 suspects detained so far.

James A. Solages, 35, and Joseph G. Vincent, 55, both from South Florida, did not tell Noël why they chose the date that they did— July 7— to launch the armed attack on Moïse’s private residence, but insisted that the plan was not to assassinate him.

