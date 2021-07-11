By Jacqueline Charles and Jay Weaver for Miami Herald

A Haitian doctor who has been a fixture in Florida for more than two decades has been arrested in Haiti under suspicion that he was one of the leaders behind the middle-of-the-night assassination of President Jovenel Moïse last week, sources familiar with the investigation told the Miami Herald.

Christian Emmanuel Sanon’s name has been cited by several of the people who are in custody in the case, the Herald learned, leading the national police to arrest him as part of the ongoing investigation into the leadership of the group of 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans suspected of carrying out the assassination.

Police have also put several presidential security guards under house arrest.

Sanon’s arrest makes him the third person of Haitian descent who has been arrested in the killing. James Solages, 35, and Joseph G. Vincent, 55, Haitian Americans from South Florida, are also in police custody after turning themselves in hours after the killing.Continue reading