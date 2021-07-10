By Donald Wine II for Starsandstripesfc

The United States Men’s National Team gets the Gold Cup started tomorrow when they take on Haiti in Kansas City. The USMNT enter as one of the main teams that hope to challenge Mexico for the Gold Cup title. They take on a Haiti side that qualified for the Gold Cup by beating St. Vincent & the Grenadines and Bermuda in the Gold Cup Prelims, but are also reeling as a nation from the events that took place early Wednesday morning. Haiti will hope to help heal a nation with their play in the Gold Cup and play inspired ball, and the USMNT will hope to silence the doubters that think their roster is not good enough to compete against Mexico.

Latest Form

USA

W (4-0) – Costa Rica – Friendly

W (3-2) – Mexico – Concacaf Nations League Final

W (1-0) – Honduras – Concacaf Nations League Semifinals

L (1-2) – Switzerland – Friendly

W (2-1) – Northern Ireland – Friendly

Haiti

W (4-1) – Bermuda – Concacaf Gold Cup Prelims

W (6-1) – St. Vincent & the Grenadines – Concacaf Gold Cup Prelims

L (0-3) – Canada – World Cup qualifying

L (0-1) – Canada – World Cup qualifying

W (1-0) – Nicaragua – World Cup qualifying

What To Watch For?

Set the tone. The USMNT will want to get out to a great start, putting Haiti on their heels early. That will require the energy to be there from the opening kick, and the team will need to match Haiti's intensity in every facet of the game.