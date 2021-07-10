Haiti's First Lady Martine Moise. Photo via TV Guide Time
A voice message purporting to be from Haitian First Lady Martine Moïse was posted on her Twitter account Saturday, just three days after she was shot at least three times and President Jovenel Moïse assassinated.
To access this post, you must purchase Haitian Times' Subscription, Billed Yearly or Weekly Pass.

Onz Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and ESNY before joining The Haitian Times....