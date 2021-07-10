martine moise haitian first lady
A recording posted to Martine Moise's Twitter was originally believed to be from the first lady. This claim has since been debunked. Twitter photo
When Haiti’s interim Prime Minister and de facto president Claude Joseph reported the death of Jovenel Moise early Wednesday morning, the news not only set the world abuzz, it sent Haitian social media into overdrive.
Sam is a reporter for The Haitian Times and a 2020 Report for America fellow. He has covered Haiti and its diaspora since 2018. His work has also appeared in USA Today, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and...