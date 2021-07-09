Moments after President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination, Port-au-Prince’s commissioner asked for a list of all of the security guards who were at Moïse’s home during his assassination early Wednesday. As of late Thursday night, the commissioner still hadn’t received the list, he told Le Nouvelliste.

“I asked Jean Laguel Civil [the coordinator of the president’s security] for a list of all the security agents present at the president’s residence,” said Bed-Ford Claude, Port-au-Prince’s commissioner. “He still hasn’t sent it to me today [Thursday]. I must have it. They must tell me where they were.”

Claude said when he visited Moïse’s home Wednesday, Civil was already at the scene.

Meanwhile, Dimitri Hérard, the head of the National Palace’s security unit, was at a police station with other guards in Pétion-Ville, a neighborhood about two miles from Pelerin 5. Claude didn’t mention how he knew that, how many guards were there nor why they were in front of the police station.

“I gave the Central Directorate of the Judicial Police (DCPJ) delegation power to interview all the security agents close to President Jovenel Moïse,” Claude said.

Hérard and Civil are scheduled to be interviewed on July 14 and July 13, respectively. Inspector Paul Eddy Amazan and Léandre Pierre Osman, head of the Presidential Security Unit (USP) were also summoned for interviews.

None of Moïse’s guards were reported injured during the assassination.

Twenty-eight assailants were involved in Moïse’s assassination, police said, 26 retired Colombian soldiers and two Haitian-Americans. Seventeen have been arrested and three killed so far. Police are still searching for six more suspects.

Eleven of the 17 suspects arrested fled to Taiwan’s Embassy in Haiti but were later caught by police officers again on Thursday.

First Lady Martine Moïse was also shot on Wednesday and is being treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.