Residents caught two more suspects of the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse at Morne Calvaire, Port-au-Prince Thursday, according to a live footage of Radio Mega.

Police officers later transported the two men to a police station in Petion-Ville, Port-au-Prince. The two men were carried on the back of a police pickup truck.

“They burned the president, we’re going to burn them too,” residents chanted as they followed the police vehicle.

The police seized three firearms in the arrest. The police also killed four suspects and arrested two on Wednesday.