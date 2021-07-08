Danielle Legros Georges, “A poem for Haiti in this moment,” July 7, 2021
In one hundred years
what will we know of this moment?
Its worsening when we thought
things could fall no deeper.
What more can be asked of a people
who live with death in all corners,
who continue to get up,
saying to life there is no other choice.
All around, the world says no.
Women getting home, safe,
no, trees left alone to extend their branches,
no, rice paddies full of rice seed
and water, no,
basin enough to feed a nation, no.
How many nos to break themselves
into something else?
Right now, yes does not present itself.
Right now, one death is one hundred
deaths, is one thousand
in the arms. Weapons
proliferate
proliferate
proliferate.
Such a word: proliferate. Now fires
burn people from their homes, tires
burn black smoke into day.
Blockades stop the circulation.
Blood blocked. Blood stopped.
Blood red. What kind of blue
happens now? What flag to wave in this
vortex? One hundred hurricanes
to wash clean what?
How many plants ripped from their roots?
How many years to blow
this open?