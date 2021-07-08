Danielle Legros Georges, “A poem for Haiti in this moment,” July 7, 2021

In one hundred years

what will we know of this moment?

Its worsening when we thought

things could fall no deeper.

What more can be asked of a people

who live with death in all corners,

who continue to get up,

saying to life there is no other choice.

All around, the world says no.

Women getting home, safe,

no, trees left alone to extend their branches,

no, rice paddies full of rice seed

and water, no,

basin enough to feed a nation, no.

How many nos to break themselves

into something else?

Right now, yes does not present itself.

Right now, one death is one hundred

deaths, is one thousand

in the arms. Weapons

proliferate

proliferate

proliferate.

Such a word: proliferate. Now fires

burn people from their homes, tires

burn black smoke into day.

Blockades stop the circulation.

Blood blocked. Blood stopped.

Blood red. What kind of blue

happens now? What flag to wave in this

vortex? One hundred hurricanes

to wash clean what?

How many plants ripped from their roots?

How many years to blow

this open?