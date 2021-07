First Lady Martine Moïse was flown to South Florida for treatment after being shot multiple times, according to Haitian media.

Moïse will be treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, according to Local 10 News.

Martine Moïse and President Jovenel Moïse were both shot at home in the wee hours on Wednesday. President Moïse died from the shooting.

Martine Moïse was shot in her arms and thigh and also has severe injuries in her hand and her abdomen.