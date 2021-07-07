It came three days later than originally announced, but the city Board of Elections (BOE) released preliminary results from ranked-choice voting for city council races on July 2, giving candidates a clearer picture of the final outcome.
Larisa Karr
Larisa is a reporter for The Haitian Times covering politics, elections and education primarily. A graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY, she has interned at CNBC and the...
More by Larisa Karr
Sam Bojarski
Sam is a reporter for The Haitian Times and a 2020 Report for America fellow. He has covered Haiti and its diaspora since 2018. His work has also appeared in USA Today, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and...
More by Sam Bojarski
