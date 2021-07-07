As Haitians and observers worldwide began pointing fingers and speculating about which members of the opposition may have played a role in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, his opponent Dr. Reginald Boulos said killing the head of state was never in the opposition’s agenda.

“I don’t think at any point [in] time, the opposition in Haiti ever wished [harm] for President Jovenel Moïse,” Boulos said in an exclusive interview with The Haitian Times. “In politics, you can have adversaries, but you don’t have enemies. Therefore, pointing fingers at the opposition is basically covering the steps of whoever did it.”

“I don’t feel the opposition today would have the capability to pull out such a well-organized mission,” Boulos added.

Boulos, a prominent Haiti-based mogul and leader of the MTVAyiti political party, is the first member of the opposition to speak publicly about the shocking death. Nearly 15 hours after Moïse was assassinated, many of the leaders who opposed him vocally and at every turn were largely quiet on their social channels and usual media outlets.

During his presidency, Moïse amassed a long list of enemies. Some of the most well-known public figures on that list include entrepreneur Dimitri Vorbe, attorney Andre Michel, ex-Senator Youri Latortue and Boulos.

Many of them had openly accused Moïse of employing the G9 Family and Allies gang to kill residents who opposed him and to kidnap people. Boulos blamed Moïse for looting and burning that took place at Boulos’s automotive dealership in March.

Despite the acrimony displayed, Boulos said Moïse was a friend.

“Fierce adversaries politically, but they’re still our friends,” Boulos said. “I don’t think we should mix personal relationships with political relationships.”

Opposition members also appeared to have been victimized in the aftermath of the killing. A fire was set at the home of former Senator Moïse Jean-Charles, a member of the opposition, just hours after Moïse died. It is unclear if the two attacks are linked.

Moïse was assassinated in his home around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday by a group of commandos. They were speaking in Spanish and in English, according to a cell phone video that surfaced in the wee hours of Wednesday.

One group had already tried to overthrow and kill Moïse on February 7, government officials said.

The only arrest that has been made public since the assassination is the arrest of Jean-Rebel Dorcénat, coordinator of the disarmament force, and two people not yet identified, according to local reports. The trio was arrested while driving to the Dominican Republic at Belladère, a commune near the Haitian-Dominican border in the central department.

It is not clear yet how the arrest may be linked to Moïse’s murder.