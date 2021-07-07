Official reactions from heads of state and prominent leaders worldwide have begun pouring in as they express condolences to Jovenel Moïse’s family and sympathies for the Haitian people during this tumultuous time.

Joe Biden’s statement:

We are shocked and saddened to hear of the horrific assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and the attack on First Lady Martine Moïse of Haiti. We condemn this heinous act, and I am sending my sincere wishes for First Lady Moïse’s recovery. The United States offers condolences to the people of Haiti, and we stand ready to assist as we continue to work for a safe and secure Haiti.