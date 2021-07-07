Multiple arrests were made in Haiti on July 7, following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse earlier that day.

The president was assassinated around 1 a.m. by unidentified gunmen at his residence in Pelerin, Port-au-Prince. No official suspects have been named, but authorities in the country have made multiple arrests that may be connected to the slaying.

Here is a list of arrests made so far. The Haitian Times will update this list as more information becomes available.

Frantz Exantus, Haiti’s communication secretary, said on Twitter that “suspected assassins” of Moïse were apprehended by the National Police on the evening of July 7. He did not share further details or identify the suspects. Authorities also said later Wednesday that four suspects have been killed and two arrested.

Jean Rebel Dorcenat, who served as the president’s liaison to Haiti’s gangs, was reportedly detained for questioning near the border with the Dominican Republic. It is unclear if the arrest was made in connection with Moïse’s death.

Last updated: July 7, 2021, 10:40 p.m.