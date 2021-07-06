By Jacqueline Charles for Miami Herald

Six people, including two U.S. citizens, were killed after a small airplane crashed Friday in Haiti, just south of the capital, the country’s National Office of Civil Aviation said.

The single-engine six-seater aircraft, registered to a South Florida company, left Port-au-Prince at 6:57 p.m. bound for the seaside town of Jacmel in the southeast. It was scheduled to arrive at 7:09 p.m. but crashed on the way in the commune of Léogâne in the locality of Mathurin, a section of Beauséjour.

Though the site of the crash was difficult to access, aviation officials, police, first responders and the representative for the area, Paul Joël Felix, worked hard to respond to the crash, the National Office of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

The bodies were eventually recovered and taken out of the airplane Saturday morning, as Haitians prepared for Hurricane Elsa, later downgraded to a tropical storm.