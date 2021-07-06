A crowd of more than 10,000 fans – most of them rooting for Haiti and Guatemala — is expected at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday for the Gold Cup preliminary-round tripleheader.

Trinidad and Tobago play against French Guiana at 4:30. Haiti faces Bermuda at 7 p.m. And Guatemala plays Guadeloupe in the 9:30 p.m. match.

The winners of the three games earn the final three spots in the 16-team bracket for the upcoming Gold Cup, which begins July 10 and will be held at 11 stadiums across eight U.S. cities. The championship game is Aug. 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

