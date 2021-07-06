gold cup
Bermuda’s Nahki Wells (21) heads the ball as they play Barbados in the 2021 Gold Cup preliminary round matches at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, July 2, 2021. Wells scored a hat trick in the 8-1 win, including a goal in the 17th second -- fastest in Gold Cup history. CHARLES TRAINOR JR/Miami Herald

A crowd of more than 10,000 fans – most of them rooting for Haiti and Guatemala — is expected at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday for the Gold Cup preliminary-round tripleheader.

Trinidad and Tobago play against French Guiana at 4:30. Haiti faces Bermuda at 7 p.m. And Guatemala plays Guadeloupe in the 9:30 p.m. match.

The winners of the three games earn the final three spots in the 16-team bracket for the upcoming Gold Cup, which begins July 10 and will be held at 11 stadiums across eight U.S. cities. The championship game is Aug. 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

