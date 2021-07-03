early voting haitian enclave
A poll worker stands outside Erasmus Hall High School, an early voting site in Flatbush. Photo by Sam Bojarski
It came three days later than originally announced, but the city Board of Elections (BOE) released preliminary results from ranked-choice voting for city council races on July 2, giving candidates a clearer picture of the final outcome.
Larisa Karr

Larisa is a reporter for The Haitian Times covering politics, elections and education primarily. A graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY, she has interned at CNBC and the...

Sam is a reporter for The Haitian Times and a 2020 Report for America fellow. He has covered Haiti and its diaspora since 2018. His work has also appeared in USA Today, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and...