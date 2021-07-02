Mushiya Tshikuka, founder of Baby Naps

By Blacknews.com

The sensational and one-of-kind Baby Naps Wig, created by entrepreneur Mushiya Tshikuka of Runway Curls, saves the day for women seeking instant natural hair transformations and locals in Haiti seeking job opportunities.

Atlanta, GA — One of the greatest breakthroughs in wig design and style for 2020 was surely the Baby Naps Wig by Runway Curls. Innovated by Runway Curls’ founder and the natural hair queen herself — Mushiya Tshikuka (most known for her role in WE tv’s Cutting It In the ATL) — the Baby Naps Wig came to the rescue of thousands of women seeking a hassle-free, natural protective style during the pandemic lockdowns.

However, the demand resulting from the viral success of this wig outpaced the capacity in which Mushiya was able to produce it. After numerous attempts to overcome this challenge, Mushiya discovered that the solution to her problems resided in the tropical mountaintops of Haiti, her husband‘s native country.

"The Runway Curls brand was not ready for the immediate demand upon the launch of our breakthrough wig collection — Baby Naps Wigs," says Mushiya Tshikuka, founder of and Creative Director for Runway Curls. "Orders were rolling in by the minute, and local wigmakers in the U.S. simply could not keep up with this demand. After numerous attempts to gain better control and avoid having to permanently discontinue the wig line, my husband Lou and I, decided to explore Haiti as the home for producing our Baby Naps Wig line. This decision couldn't have turned out any better for us! Our amazing Haitian wigmakers have exceeded all expectations, increasing the production from just a handful of wigs per month to hundreds of wigs monthly. In short, the Baby Naps wig prevails and is available to customers worldwide!"