Haiti will take on Saint-Vincent and the Grenadines in a Gold Cup qualifying match at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The victor will then face the winner between Bermuda and Barbados, which is taking place on July 6 in the last qualifying round.

Haiti last played in the World Cup Qualifiers, when it lost to Canada 4-0 in a two-game series in June and was subsequently eliminated from that tournament.

The Gold Cup begins July 10 and will be played in different cities across the United States. If Haiti qualifies, it will be in the same group with the U.S., Canada and Martinique.