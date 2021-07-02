Haiti extended its state of health emergency for 15 more days, Minister of Culture and Communication Pradel Henriquez announced in a press conference Thursday.

The country has been experiencing a spike of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of May. Haiti first declared a state of health emergency on May 22, then extended it two times before Thursday.

As of June 26, the latest data available, the ministry of health counted 18,658 confirmed cases and 436 deaths. Prior to May, total confirmed cases and deaths were 13,164 confirmed cases and 263 deaths.

Haiti has yet to receive a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. It was reported that the World Health Organization (WHO) pledged to provide vaccines to Haiti on May 26. Source