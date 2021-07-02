One week after polls closed, New York City’s mayoral race was thrown into disarray when the Board of Elections, or BOE, released erroneous results populated with voter test data. The error was swiftly corrected, but the resulting mayhem has also delayed city council results, candidates say.
Larisa Karr
Larisa is a reporter for The Haitian Times covering politics, elections and education primarily. A graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY, she has interned at CNBC and the...
More by Larisa Karr
Sam Bojarski
Sam is a reporter for The Haitian Times and a 2020 Report for America fellow. He has covered Haiti and its diaspora since 2018. His work has also appeared in USA Today, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and...
More by Sam Bojarski
