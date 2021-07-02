By Hauteliving.com

As Haute Beauty continues its “Chat with Haute Beauty Leaders” series, Haute Media Group Cofounder Seth Semilof hosted a discussion with Dr. Jhonny Salomon, a representative of the Haute Beauty Network in the Miami/Fort Lauderdale market.

The interview fostered discussions surrounding Dr. Salomon’s unique journey into the medical field (including some of his trials and tribulations), the prosperity of his career, and his eye-opening experiences during COVID-19.

Born and raised in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Dr. Salomon said his native land taught him to overcome adversity very early on in life. After attending a Jesuit preparatory high school in Haiti, he left for Boston University at the age of 17 where he was accepted into an accelerated medical program that combined college and medical school. Later, he served a total of three residencies — general surgery at the University of Connecticut, plastic surgery at Brown University, and craniofacial surgery at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center — before starting his practice in Miami. Breaking several boundaries in the medical field and throughout his career, Dr. Salomon remains a leading innovator in the sphere of plastic surgery.

Here are some of the questions and answers from the exclusive interview with Dr. Salomon: Continue reading