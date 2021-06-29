Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Luguentz Dort was called by Canada’s national team to represent them in the 2020 Summer Olympics qualifiers.

Dort, 22, was born in Montreal of Haitian parents from Saint-Marc, a commune in the Artibonite department about 54 miles from Port-au-Prince.

Dort rose to fame in the Haitian diaspora after having “Respekte Nou” written on the back of his OKC jersey in July 2020 during the wave of protests against police brutality following George Floyd’s killing.

Canada will play Greece on June 29 and China June 30 in the qualifiers. Source