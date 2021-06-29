Presidential and legislative elections and the constitutional referendum are now scheduled for September 26, according to the new Provisional Electoral Council (CEP) calendar released Monday.

Previously, elections and the referendum were to be held on different dates. The referendum was last scheduled for June 27 but had to be postponed due a surge in COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, the elections were previously set for September 19.

In the new electoral calendar, candidates are expected to campaign between August 26 to September 24. Source