Haiti has begun allowing importers and distributors of pharmaceutical products to import the COVID-19 vaccine, the health ministry announced in a statement on June 23.

The Ministry of Public Health and Population (MSPP) requires that the importers share information about the composition, quantity, expiration dates of the doses and equipment used to keep the vaccines refrigerated, among other data.

MSPP said in a statement that they have the right to close vaccination sites if they don’t follow the requirements.

Government officials have said that Haiti will receive doses of the vaccine, but haven’t specified when. The country has been experiencing a spike in COVID-19 since the beginning of May. As of June 22, the latest data available, MSPP counted 18,212 confirmed cases and 413 deaths. Source