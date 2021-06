Judoka Sabiana Anestor has qualified for the upcoming 2020 Summer Olympics as the only Haitian judoka.

“Thanks to the work I put in everyday, I qualified for the Olympics,” Anestor, 27, posted on Facebook. “It’s a dream I have been looking for day after day.”

Anestor is from Trou-du-Nord, a region in the northeast department near Port-de-Paix. The

Olympics are set to start on July 23 and end on August 8 in Tokyo, after being postponed by one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Source