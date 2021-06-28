Canton Flats in Flatbush, Brooklyn. All images courtesy of NYC Housing Connect

By Vanessa Londono for New York Yimby

The affordable housing lottery has launched for Canton Flats, a 14-story mixed-use residential building at 800 Flatbush Avenue in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by Magnusson Architecture And Planning and developed through a partnership between BRP Companies, Housing Preservation and Development, the Housing Development Corporation, and the Caribbean-American Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the structure will also yield 5,000 square feet of supplemental community space owned and operated by the Caribbean American Chamber of Commerce and Industry and 10,000 square feet of local retail. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 254 units for residents at 40 to 165 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $21,635 to $244,200.

Amenities include a doorman and an on-site resident manager, a shared laundry room, electric car charging stations, gym with yoga studio, bike storage lockers, package lockers, and outdoor terraces. Units include dishwashers, hardwood floors, heating and cooling units, custom kitchen cabinetry, quartz countertops, and Danze by Gerber fixtures.