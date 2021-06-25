The Little Haiti versus Little Caribbean rift was in full display during this last campaign season, as attacks against each other were hurled from both sides. For instance, during the Haitian Times forum to meet the candidates vying to represent Brooklyn’s 45th City Council district, the candidates didn’t mince words about Haitians taking over and their failure to deliver on their promises. Those are fair points, but the venom with which they were hurled surprised me. Now that the elections are over, we need a meeting to air out these emotions and come out of it as a unified community with shared values and interests. The Little Haiti versus Little Caribbean rift must be healed.