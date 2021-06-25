Haitian striker Ronaldo Damus netted six goals in his last five games for Orange County Soccer Club.

Orange County SC is a club based in California that plays in the United Soccer League (USL) Championship, the second division in the U.S.

Damus, 21, scored one goal each versus Sacramento F.C., San Diego Loyal, Oakland Roots, Los Angeles II and two against Las Vegas Lights FC.

Damus first transferred from Real Hope FA, based in Cap-Haitien, Haïti, to North Texas SC in 2019. He scored the most goals in USL League 1 that season. He joined Orange County in January 2021.