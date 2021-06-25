At least four people died and 159 went missing after part of a condo building collapsed Thursday in Surfside, a town in Miami-Dade County about eight miles from Little Haiti, officials said.

At least 37 people have been rescued so far and 120 are unaccounted for, meaning that it is unclear if those people were inside the 12-story building when it collapsed.

President Joe Biden approved a state emergency Friday and is expected to speak about the building collapsing later that day.

The Red Cross provided shelter and hotel rooms to the displaced people.