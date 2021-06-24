Award-winning photojournalist Dieu-Nalio Chéry said in a voice recording that he and his family left Haiti because a gang leader wanted him dead.

A leader of the G9 Family and Allies crew has been wanting to murder Chéry, he said. Chéry, who works for the Associated Press, said he’s been receiving death threats since March because he took pictures of G9 members dragging dead bodies out of a car dealership after a killing spree.

Bandits later shot at Chéry’s car after he lent it to a friend. Chéry didn’t mention any injuries.