By The Gleaner

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – The Guyana government has signalled its intention to impose visa requirements targeting nationals from Haiti and Cuba as the country grapples with an influx of illegal migrants.

Last weekend, the authorities announced that an investigation had been launched after 10 Haitian children were found in a hotel room in the Berbice region.

According to a government statement, the children, five boys and five girls, did not have in their passports or any other form of identification.

When questioned by police, one of the children said they were transported to Guyana from neighbouring Suriname by speed boat and were dropped off at the hotel on June 14.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall has confirmed that there have been several instances where Haitians, Nigerians and Cubans have been detained after they were found to have entered the country illegally.