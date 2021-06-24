Jimmy ‘Barbecue’ Chérizier said his gang of armed members has been looting area stores to provide goods to the poor. He plans to continue looting, he said in a speech Wednesday.

Several big-name stores in Port-au-Prince were ransacked last weekend, including Ti Tony Market. A Sogebank in Martissant was also looted this week.

Chérizier didn’t specify which of the businesses the G9 Family and Allies had looted. However, the gang leader was caught on video at Ti Tony while members of his crew were inside stealing.

“Revolutionary Force G9 Family and Allies, touch one of us, touch all of us, encourages the Haitian people to keep getting what is theirs by right, the money that’s in the banks is ours,” Chérizier said. “The people are hungry, the people are in misery. They can’t take it anymore.”