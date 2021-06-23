Haiti soccer team captain Johny Placide is not on the pre-list of 30 players for the Gold Cup qualifier versus Saint-Vincent and the Grenadines.

Placide’s name was in the first list of 60 players last week. The list was cut down to 30 players Monday without Placide. The list will get trimmed down a second and last time to 23 players.

Placide, Les Grenadiers’ first-choice keeper, missed the team’s last game due to COVID-19 restrictions. Haiti lost that game 3-0 to Canada and was consequently knocked out of the World Cup Qualifiers. Placide blamed the Haitian Football Federation for missing the game.

Haiti will play Saint-Vincent and the Grenadines in the Gold Cup qualifiers on July 2. Source