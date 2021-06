Firefighters blocked a main road with fire trucks in Kenscoff, Port-au-Prince to demand that authorities pay them for months of work.

It wasn’t specified how many months the firefighters haven’t been paid for.

The road entry the firefighters blocked leads to Pelerin, Laboule, Thomassin, Fermatte and Kenscoff. The firefighters’ protest caused a massive traffic jam.

Walkers squeezed past the firetrucks but motorists drove back and took an alternative route to reach their destinations. Source