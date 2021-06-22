Campaign workers hand out flyers to passersby in a last-minute effort to convince would-be voters near the YMCA on Flatbush Ave.A campaign worker awaits would-be voters to hand them campaign literature near the YMCA on Flatbush Ave.PS 269, in Flatbush, functioned as a voting site.A woman shows her “I voted” sticker as she left PS […]
Election Day NYC In Pictures
June 22, 2021 was Primary Day in New York City. The Haitian Times visited various voting sites in Flatbush and Canarsie. Here are some images from the day. All photos by Leonardo March