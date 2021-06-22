The ongoing violence in Port-au-Prince has deteriorated to the point that even the most prominent of the capital’s gang leaders knows he’s facing death.

In a voice message circulating on WhatsApp since June 18, Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier has vowed to fight back as he faces a perilous reality.

“All I know is that I’m not going to die on my knees,” Chérizier said. “I’m not going to tell someone to come get me and kill me.”

Violence perpetrated by gangs against residents has long been a part of daily life in Port-au-Prince, with a kidnapping crisis being the result over the past year. In recent weeks however, the violence has escalated as gangs have battled each other more intensely to control certain neighborhoods and to continue harming residents fighting back.

Chérizier, who denies being a gang leader, is widely believed by observers and human rights activists to be the top force behind the gang violence in Port-an-Prince, but some observers have said lately that the former police officer is rather fighting to stay alive. One instance that backs their claim is that Chérizier was shot in the chest on May 12 during one of those gun battles.

Through social media and messages to friends, Chérizier himself often says that his gang, G9 Family and Allies, fights others in defense.

“The moment Haitians see you being weak, they will eat you,” said Jason “Zeke” Petrie, a friend of Chérizier. “He’s living in a dog fight in Haiti down in the hood. If I was walking in Jimmy Chérizier’s shoes, I would say an eye for an eye.”

Chérizier initially agreed to be interviewed for this article in April, but stopped replying to WhatsApp messages in May. The account of his life is told from his interviews with other outlets, his supporters and human rights experts.

Chérizier has said that his main intention is to protect people and revolutionize the slums of Port-au-Prince. Chérizier, an aspiring politician, received an award in May 2021 for assisting Delmas residents.

Chérizier is helping people that the government has neglected to give a false impression of himself, said Rosy Ducena, a program manager at the National Network of the Defense of Human Rights, or RNDDH.

“Bandits use the absence of state authorities,” Ducena said. “He’s giving the image of someone who wants to revolutionize the areas that are in need but, us at RNDDH, he’s not going to get us. We’re not going to support bandits even though people of his area support him.”

The two different images of Chérizier make him one of the most puzzling public figures in Haiti. However, given his personal history, background as a police officer and ability to dominate, even if toward criminal goals, it’s no wonder Chérizier has been weighing a pivot into politics. But Chérizier said his lawyer would first have to defend him in court for his name to be taken out of massacre accusations in human rights reports.

“I’m not going to say which office I will run for yet but I never participate in anything and lose,” Chérizier said in an interview via Tripotay Lakay in December 2019. “They know I’m going to win so they’re scared.”

Made in Delmas

The youngest of eight children, Chérizier grew up in Lower Delmas. His father died when he was five and his mother, a street vendor, sold fried chicken to support her family. As a boy, Chérizier got the nickname “Barbecue,” he told AP. Although, others have said that he got the moniker because he often burns people.

Inspired by former President-dictator François Duvalier, young Chérizier took on the characteristics of a leader early on in his Delmas neighborhood, many said.

“When you walk into a room, some people just stand out,” said Petrie, reminiscing on his first encounters with Chérizier at a basketball court in Delmas 2 in the early 2000s. “You can tell he was special. Everybody was following him.”

Police force days

Chérizier joined the police academy in the mid-2000s. In a 2020 interview with Bel TV, Chérizier said he used to be put in isolation during his time in the academy, though he didn’t specify why.

Chérizier later became a member of the Departmental Public Order Unit (UDMO). He was a “fearless” police officer who motivated his co-workers ahead of missions, police officers told Radio Mega. He earned his place in the academy and became a decorated police officer.

In November 2017, Chérizier was accused of being part of a police-led massacre in Grand Ravine, Port-au-Prince after officers carried out an anti-gang operation.

Later in 2018, opponents of President Jovenel Moïse asked Chérizier to help them overthrow the state leader, Chérizier said, but he refused.

“You guys are evil, you guys are destroying the country for your own political interest, if you have a problem with Jovenel go solve it with Jovenel,” Chérizier said in a Holly Plus interview in April 2020. “I could’ve been fighting against Jovenel, but I won’t because of you guys.”

Chérizier has also said he does not support Moïse and that he supports the controversial constitutional referendum and elections on the horizon.

Massacres allegation

Chérizier said because he refused to side with the opposition, its members began saying he joined forces with Moïse to perpetrate crimes on Moïse’s behalf.

Human rights groups and government officials, including many in the U.S., have accused Chérizier of being one of the key figures in the 2018 La Saline massacre, a government-led massacre, according to an RNDDH report. Chérizier denies the accusation and said the organization put his name in the report for political reasons.

Chérizier was also accused of being involved in at least 10 more massacres on behalf of the government by human rights groups, whose reports are based largely on eyewitness accounts. But he said he only took part in one massacre that “the police sent him to.” Chérizier didn’t specify which massacre. Chérizier said some of the other massacres he’s accused of were rather gunfights.

The police fired Chérizier for allegedly being involved in the La Saline massacre and issued a search notice against him in December 2018.

G9 Family and Allies founded

In June 2020, Chérizier announced the creation of the G9. Many observers have said that the G9’s role is to attack residents who oppose Moïse’s administration. But Chérizier said the group was founded to protect people and help them get medical assistance, among other needs.

However, the G9 quickly gained enemies after it was created and started engaging in shootouts. In recent years, those gunfights have led to people of all walks of life and ages — including babies, young boys and girls — getting shot accidentally. Chérizier said collateral damage must be accepted, referring specifically to his ambition to destroy Village-de-Dieu, the territory of a rival gang.

G9 members have also kidnapped people, a crime Chérizier said he’s strongly against. Last April, Chérizier said he expelled the crews located in Grand Ravine and Village-de-Dieu out of the alliance for kidnapping. Those crews later became two of the G9’s many rivals.

Eyes set on elections

Outside of leading the G9, Chérizier said in a 2019 interview that he owned a business. He didn’t provide information about it, so that his employees wouldn’t be targeted, he said.

Chérizier also said that if his name doesn’t get cleared out of the massacre accusations to run for office, he will make an alliance with a candidate that has the same ideology as him.

Haiti’s elections are scheduled for Sept. 19.